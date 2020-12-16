VP Amin Encourages Digitalization of Sharia Economy-Finance

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin encourages the digitization of economic development and Islamic finance in an effort to restore economic conditions after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Digitalization will have a broad impact on the progress and sustainability of the Islamic economy and finance both nationally and globally,” said Vice President Ma’ruf in the International Webinar Digitalization Leading the Islamic Economy in the New Normal which was held virtually on Tuesday.

The Vice President said that the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to adapt to a different lifestyle than before. With these new normal habits, he continued, innovation is needed that can provide benefits, especially for the Islamic economic and financial ecosystem.

“The development of technology and digitalization have certainly provided many changes in the lifestyle of society, including the muamalah aspect,” he said.

According to him, the digitalization of the Islamic economy and finance needs to be developed together with the many digital applications and the growth of startups or start-ups in Indonesia. This provides a great opportunity to realize the potential of the Islamic economy both nationally and globally.

“We must use this so that the Islamic economy and finance can provide broader benefits to the community,” he said.

The government has also implemented digitalization in the Islamic economy and finance, through the issuance of retail sukuk and green sukuk, which can easily be traded online. This convenience is expected to attract the younger generation’s interest in investing in sharia.

“This is very attractive for the younger generation to participate in investing in Islamic financial instruments. In addition, Islamic shares can also be purchased through the Shariah Online Trading System (SOTS),” he said.

Therefore, the Vice President hopes that stakeholders related to sharia economy and finance can collaborate with various parties in an effort to develop a sharia economic system in the country.

“Indonesia continues to be committed to utilizing and strengthening the digital economy as one of the strategies in developing the Islamic economy, which of course requires cooperation and collaboration with many parties,” he said. (T/RE1)

