VP Amin Appeals Indonesian Muslim to Practice Ramadan at Home

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin again appealed to the public to remain at home and not gather with the crowd to avoid the transmission of the Covid-19. Likewise in Ramadhan this time, Ma’ruf asked people to do Taraweeh prayers, reciting Quran and pray in congregation at home.

Ma’ruf said that the Covid-19 pandemic situation should not dampen the enthusiasm for worshiping Ramadan, but still heeded the government’s appeal.

“In this situation we must not lose our enthusiasm for worship, but the worship we do should be done at home. Taraweeh at home, should not be at mosque. It should not be, especially in areas that are red zone to be held in the mosque in congregation,” Ma’ruf said on Monday, April 27.

Ma’ruf explained although the reward of prayer in large congregations, in a pandemic situation avoiding harm, that is, the Covid-19, was an obligation. This, according to Ma’ruf, is in accordance with the hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which said that Muslims must not harm themselves or others.

The existence of association allows transmission, including prayer in congregation in a mosque or mushala. “We can be infected and we can transmit it because we carry disease. Transmission or cause danger by gathering is very potential. That is, it is allegedly giving danger to ourselves or others. That is what is prohibited by Propeth Muhammad,” said Ma’ruf.

Therefore, even though worshiping is a sunnah or recommended, for now avoiding danger is even more mandatory. “We must not do something that is believed to be dangerous. Even though the work is good, the work is sunnah even mandatory, because avoiding the occurrence of danger is mandatory,” he said

He lso considered that the reward of worship done from home is no less great than that done in congregation. Therefore, he again appealed to residents to perform Taraweeh prayers and recite Quran at home according to government recommendations.

“Working at home, studying at home, and worshiping at home,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)