Violent Confrontations Erupt Between Palestinians and Occupation Forces in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Many Palestinian citizens were injured, this evening, Saturday, during violent confrontations that erupted with the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya, West Bank.

According to local sources, the confrontations erupted after the weekly march began from Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque in the center of Kafr Qaddoum, and headed towards the western area of ​​the town, where the village’s closed entrance is, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The occupation forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and poisonous gas at the citizens, who in turn threw stones at them.

Since the beginning of July 2011, Kafr Qaddoum has witnessed every Friday and Saturday demonstrations demanding the opening of the village street, which was closed by the occupation forces during the Al-Aqsa Intifada in 2003.

The marches included violent confrontations, in which the occupation forces fired live bullets and poison gas canisters at the citizens, which led to the injury and arrest of hundreds of villagers over the years.

The importance of the entrance to the village lies in the fact that it is a corridor linking Kafr Qaddoum with its surrounding Palestinian villages and towns, which caused great suffering to the citizens after it was closed. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)