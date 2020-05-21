Vatican Worried about Israel’s Annexation Plan in West Bank

Vatican, Rome, MINA – World Catholic leaders on Wednesday expressed concern about Israeli annexation plan in large parts of the occupied West Bank.

“Respect for international law and UN resolutions are” indispensable elements for the two nations to coexist, “the Vatican said after talks between chief foreign policy official Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher and Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat.

“The Holy See follows this situation closely, and expresses concern about future actions that can further compromise dialogue,” the Vatican said in a statement as quoted from Al-Arabiya.

It is hoped that a solution can be found immediately through direct talks “so that peace can finally rule in the Holy Land, which is deeply loved by Jews, Christians and Muslims.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)