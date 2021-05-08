US Voices Concern Over Evictions in Sheikh Jarrah

New York, MINA – The US Department of State said it was deeply concerned about the potential eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of Jerusalem, many of whom have lived in their homes for generations.

“As we have consistently said, it is critical to avoid steps that exacerbate tensions or take us farther away from peace. This includes evictions in East Jerusalem, settlement activity, home demolitions, and acts of terrorism,” said the US State Department in a statement as quoted from Wafa on Saturday.

The statement also expressed extreme concern over ongoing confrontations in Jerusalem, including in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and in Sheikh Jarrah, which have left scores of Palestinians injured by the Israeli occupation forces.

The US Department of State urged Palestinian and Israeli officials “to act decisively to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence. It is absolutely critical that all sides exercise restraint, refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif in word and in practice.”

It urged the Israeli occupation authorities to treat the Palestinian citizens of Sheikh Jarrah with compassion and respect, and consider the totality of these complex historical cases and how they impact real lives today. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)