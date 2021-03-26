US Provides $ 15 Million Humanitarian Aid for Palestine

Washington, MINA – The US Government Spokesman’s Office on Thursday announced humanitarian assistance worth $ 15 million for Palestine.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) disbursed these funds to meet emergency humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza.

“This assistance also supports emergency food assistance programs in communities facing food insecurity, which is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said as quoted from the official US Government website on Friday.

In addition, to date, the Government has made an initial $ 2 billion contribution to Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to support worldwide vaccination through the COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC).

In mid-March, the Palestinian Authority received the first batch of AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX AMC.

This is part of the COVAX commitment to provide a total of 168,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 37,440 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines for the West Bank and Gaza.

“Global cooperation is very important to face threats. The US President Joe Biden is committed to working with our partners, “the statement added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)