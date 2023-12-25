Hebrew Newspaper: 230 US Aircraft and 30 Ships Carry out Weapons to Israel

Gaza, MINA – Hebrew media reported that the US air and sea bridge to the Israeli occupation state continued to support it in its aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said, “230 cargo planes and 30 American transport ships arrived in Israel carrying weapons and ammunition since the beginning of the aggression against Gaza.” Quds Press reported on Monday.

For the eightieth day in a row, the Israeli occupation, with American and European support, continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip, as its planes bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them above the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The aggression led to massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, and the death of 20,424 Palestinians, in addition to the injury of 54,036 others, according to palestinian and UN sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)