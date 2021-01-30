US Politicians Slam Israel for Preventing Palestine Access to Vaccines

Washington, MINA – The US Democrat politicians have slammed Israel for preventing Palestinians from accessing the coronavirus vaccine.

In an Instagram post by the Institution of Middle East Understanding (IMEU), the politicians criticized Israel for its lack of responsibility in ensuring Palestinians receive vaccine to protect against COVID-19, which has spread around the world and caused a global pandemic, MEMO reported.

Newly elected Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must ensure that Israelis and Palestinians have access to Covid vaccine. This cruelty is another reminder of why the occupation must end.

“I am disappointed by [Israel’s] exclusion of Palestinians under Israeli occupation from this vaccination efforts, despite making Covid vaccines available for Israeli settlers in the West Bank,” said Congressman Joaquin Castro.

This come are because Israel enjoys the world’s fastest vaccine distribution rate. With Pfizer Inc.’s regular imports of vaccines, they have delivered at least one dose to more than 25 percent of its nine million population since December 19.

However, while Israeli nationals, including those living in illegal West Bank settlements, receive the inoculation, Palestinians forced to endure decades of Israeli occupation have not been offered access to medication, in contravention of international humanitarian law.

Congressman Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, accused Israel of being a racist state, which would deny her grandmother access to vaccines.

“Israel is a racist state, and that they would deny Palestinians like my grandmother access to vaccines, [shows] that they do not believe she’s an equal human being that deserves to live,” she said.

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein claims that although Tel Aviv’s interest in vaccinating Palestinians, Israel has no legal obligation to do so.

Edelstein told UK’s Andrew Marr Show on Monday: “As far as vaccination is concerned, I think it is Israel’s obligation first and foremost for its citizens. They pay taxes for that, don’t they? ”

“But having said that, I do remember that it is our interest not our legal obligation but in our interest to make sure Palestinians get the vaccine, that we don’t have covid-19 spreading,” he added.

“The virus doesn’t see or care about nationality, borders or religion its devastating effects are everywhere. The Netanyahu administration has a moral and humanitarian obligation to ensure that both Palestinians and Israelis have access to vaccines,” Congressman Marie Newman said. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)