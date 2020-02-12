US Plans to Cut Foreign Aid But not to Israel

Washington, MINA – The White House yesterday announced its $4.8 trillion budget, proposing billions in foreign aid cuts to scores of countries excluding Israel, international news agencies reported.

According to MEMO, the budget is not expected to pass because of the Democrats’ control over the Senate. Analysts have said “the budget document really serves more as a statement of principles and priorities — the budget, as some say, is policy.”

News agencies reported that foreign aid would be slashed by 21 per cent and modernising the American nuclear arsenal would get $28.9 billion, while the National Nuclear Security Administration would get $19.8 billion a 20 per cent increase.

The White House is seeking to cut $4.4 trillion federal spending over the next ten years, including cuts in food coupons and vouchers.

According to Palestine Economy portal ,the White House is planning to exclude Israel from the countries which would see cuts to US aid.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)