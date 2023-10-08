US Newspaper: Al-Aqsa Flood Operation Humiliates Israel

Washington, MINA – United States newspaper The Washington Post emphasized that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood shocked the Israeli army and Israeli intelligence agencies, and made bitter accusations after months of warnings from security officials about the country’s deteriorating ability to carry out prevention.

Yossi Verter wrote in an American newspaper, Israel has been humiliated and defeated today. Referring to the war between Israel and Egypt and Syria in 1973, he said, even if Gaza was destroyed, this would not compensate for the losses it caused.

“This is the most serious security failure since the Day of the Forgiveness War,” he wrote, as quoted by Quds Press.

The newspaper said that although Hamas and Islamic Jihad routinely use a series of crude and sophisticated rockets to target Israel, the size and scope of Saturday’s rocket attack was unmatched.

He noted that the most surprising thing was that the Palestinians were able to take control of 22 Israeli communities in the south, including several communities that were still under siege on Saturday evening.

Israeli settlements and institutions were in a state of complete paralysis, following operation “Al-Aqsa Flood, which was launched by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip at dawn on Saturday, and included the storming of several settlements in the Gaza enclave.

Israeli news channel Kan confirmed that Israeli ministers rushed to safety after sirens sounded in Tel Aviv during a government cabinet session.

The Chief of Staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, Muhammad Deif, on Saturday announced the launch of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” after hundreds of rockets were launched from Gaza towards the occupied Palestinian territory.

A spokesman for the occupying army admitted that there had been hundreds of deaths and injuries among the occupying army and settlers, in addition to the capture of an undisclosed number of soldiers. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)