US Mission to Saudi Arabia to Reopen Routine Visa Services

Jeddah, MINA – The US mission to Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the reopening of routine nonimmigrant visa services in limited numbers at its embassy in Riyadh and consulates general in Jeddah and Dhahran.

“We continue to implement safeguards to keep staff and customers safe. Due to these measures, visa appointments are extremely limited and subject to change,” a statement from the embassy said, Arab News reported.

The consular sections advised applicants to schedule appointments “only when they have made tentative travel plans but prior to final purchase of travel.”

Mission consular sections said they will continue to prioritize the US citizen services, immigrant visas, students, and emergency non-immigrant visas.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)