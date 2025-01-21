SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Emergency Consultant Describes LA Wildfires as an Act of God

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours yang lalu

2 hours yang lalu

5 Views

John Montanio, a senior advisor to the United States Government on Emergency Management and Disaster Response, (photo: MINA)
John Montanio, a senior advisor to the United States Government on Emergency Management and Disaster Response, (photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – John Montanio, a senior advisor to the United States Government on Emergency Management and Disaster Response, described the recent wildfires in Los Angeles as an act of God, highlighting the inevitability of certain natural disasters despite advanced preparation.

“The wildfires in LA an act of God. In such tragedies, there is only so much we can do,” Montanio stated during a webinar titled “Lessons from the Los Angeles Fires: Perspectives on Religion and Disaster Management” organized by Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) on Sunday (January 19).

The United States is globally recognized for its highly trained rescue teams, cutting-edge firefighting technologies, and extensive operational experience. However, Montanio explained that the scale and intensity of the LA wildfires rendered these resources insufficient.

He explained a combination of extreme natural conditions created a firestorm that spread faster than containment measures could keep up with,” he added.

Also Read: Health Condition of Freed Palestinians Reflects Israel’s Barbarity

According to the latest reports, the disaster claimed over 27 lives, with 31 individuals still reported missing. The inferno destroyed more than 12,000 structures and consumed over 40,000 hectares of land. Economically, the devastation has been staggering. Estimates place the total losses between $250 billion and $275 billion. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

TagJohn Montanio Los Angeles Wildfires US Emergency Consultant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

John Montanio, a senior advisor to the United States Government on Emergency Management and Disaster Response, (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

US Emergency Consultant Describes LA Wildfires as an Act of God

  • 2 hours yang lalu
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • 11 hours yang lalu
Thousands of Homes Destroyed by Los Angeles Wildfires (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Death Toll in Los Angeles Wildfires Rises to 16

  • Monday, 13 January 2025 - 08:15 WIB
Los Angeles Wildfires (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Death Toll of Massive Los Angeles Wildfires Rises to 11

  • Saturday, 11 January 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Load More
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Transfer of Three Israeli Hostages Begins under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 22:39 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Estimated Reconstruction Cost of Gaza Reaches $80 Billion

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Palestine

Opposes Gaza Ceasefire, Ben-Gvir Exits from Israeli Cabinet

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 14:47 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Authority and Jenin Battalion Makes a Deal: Report

  • Saturday, 18 January 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:28 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • 23 hours yang lalu
Indonesia

Türkiye and Indonesia Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

  • 11 hours yang lalu
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • 21 hours yang lalu

Minanews Network

Masuk/Daftar

Klik Disini

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us