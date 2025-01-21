US Emergency Consultant Describes LA Wildfires as an Act of God

Jakarta, MINA – John Montanio, a senior advisor to the United States Government on Emergency Management and Disaster Response, described the recent wildfires in Los Angeles as an act of God, highlighting the inevitability of certain natural disasters despite advanced preparation.

“The wildfires in LA an act of God. In such tragedies, there is only so much we can do,” Montanio stated during a webinar titled “Lessons from the Los Angeles Fires: Perspectives on Religion and Disaster Management” organized by Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) on Sunday (January 19).

The United States is globally recognized for its highly trained rescue teams, cutting-edge firefighting technologies, and extensive operational experience. However, Montanio explained that the scale and intensity of the LA wildfires rendered these resources insufficient.

He explained a combination of extreme natural conditions created a firestorm that spread faster than containment measures could keep up with,” he added.

According to the latest reports, the disaster claimed over 27 lives, with 31 individuals still reported missing. The inferno destroyed more than 12,000 structures and consumed over 40,000 hectares of land. Economically, the devastation has been staggering. Estimates place the total losses between $250 billion and $275 billion. (FARAH)

