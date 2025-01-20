International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

Jakarta, MINA – Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters, shared his expert analysis on wildfire incidents of various countries, with a focus on the unique challenges faced during the Los Angeles (LA) fires.

“In LA, there has been no rainfall for nine months, leading to extreme vegetation dryness. Additionally, the area is currently experiencing strong Santa Ana winds with speeds of up to 165 km/h. These factors create a perfect storm for rapid fire spread,” Besson explained during a webinar titled “Lessons from the Los Angeles Fires: Perspectives on Religion and Disaster Management” organized by Ukhuwah Al-Fatah Rescue (UAR) on Sunday (January 19).

Besson commended the professionalism of LA’s firefighting teams, emphasizing their advanced technology and extensive expertise. However, he noted a critical gap in their adaptation to wildfire-specific strategies, particularly in rugged terrain and forested areas.

“For effective wildfire suppression, it is crucial to deploy rapid response teams equipped with off-road capabilities, such as motorbike units, to access hard-to-reach fire hotspots,” he suggested.

Besson further stressed the importance of countries with significant forest coverage to establish dedicated forest fire management units. Wildfires often originate in remote forests, but without early intervention, they quickly spread to urban areas, causing catastrophic damage and economic losses.

As a lieutenant colonel firefighter with over 40 years of experience, Besson is the founder and president of Pompiers de l’Urgence Internationale (PUI), a French non-governmental organization recognized by the United Nations. The PUI operates as an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team with an INSARAG medium classification and is officially acknowledged by the French Civil Protection Association. (Farah)

