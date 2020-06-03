US Can No Longer Be Accepted as Sole Broker for Peace :Palestine

Geneva, MINA – Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said the United States can no longer be accepted as sole broker for Palestine-Israel negotiations.

“We cannot accept the US administration as the sole broker for peace between us and the Israelis,” Maliki said speaking in a video press conference with journalists from the Geneva UN correspondents’ association ACANU on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The US has taken sides. And they are right now completely adopting the Israeli position. And as a result, you know, they are not an honest broker anymore,” he added.

The Palestinian Authority is breaking off all agreements with Israel over its plans to annex part of the occupied West Bank, Palestine’s foreign minister said Monday, calling Israel’s move a “declaration of war on Palestinian human rights.”

He also highlighted Israel’s plan to annex a portion of the West Bank, even though Palestine had accepted all UN resolutions, including Security Council Resolution 86 of Resolution 242 in 1967 and Resolution 2334 in 2016.

“Now, the newly formed Israeli Government openly and officially declares the annexation of the territory of the Palestinian state as its priority. For this declaration of war on Palestinian rights, the occupation regime depends on what is called the “Deal of the Century” which was initiated by the US Government which we totally reject, “said Al-Maliki.

He said Israel had insulted and damaged all relevant UN resolutions and international law. Then, the US move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has killed the prospect of a “two-state” solution.

Israeli government has announced plans to annex parts of the West Bank. It is said to be decided by a vote in parliament (Knesset) on 1 July. The annexation plan is believed to gain a lot of support in the Knesset. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)