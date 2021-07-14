US Calls on ASEAN to Take Joint Action Over Myanmar Crisis

Washington, MINA – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern about Myanmar’s coup and called on ASEAN to take coordinated action to end the violence and restore civilian rule.

The remarks came during the first online foreign ministers meeting between the United States and the 10-member ASEAN under President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday.

The Secretary said that ASEAN’s five-point consensus is an important step forward and urged ASEAN to take immediate action to hold the Myanmar accountable to the consensus and to appoint a special envoy.

Last April, ASEAN leaders called for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and agreed to send a special envoy to the country, but little progress has been made.

According to Anadolu Agency, as of Wednesday morning, the death toll since the military coup in Myanmar has again risen to 906, according to a report by civil society group, Association of Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)