US Activists Hold Protest Demanding Release of Medical Workers Detained by Israel

Washington, D.C., MINA – Activists and medical workers in various cities across the United States have continued to hold protests, demanding the immediate release of all Palestinian healthcare workers detained by the Zionist Israeli occupation authorities, particularly those from hospitals destroyed due to the attacks in northern Gaza.

Hundreds of participants joined a long march through the streets of Washington, D.C., urging policymakers and the administration of President Joe Biden to take urgent action, as reported by WAFA on Sunday.

The demonstrators called for the United States to exert pressure on the far-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to release the Palestinian doctors and medical staff who were arrested while carrying out their humanitarian duties, treating civilians, the wounded, and the sick.

The healthcare system in Gaza has been severely damaged due to the ongoing Israeli attacks since October 2023. Medical infrastructure has been destroyed, hospitals and clinics are frequently targeted and destroyed, while shortages of medical supplies have worsened due to the blockade.

The detention of Palestinian medical workers has further exacerbated this crisis. Many of them were arrested while providing critical care in extremely difficult conditions. The most recent case involved the abduction of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, by Israeli forces.

Dr. Abu Safiya’s arrest has sparked international condemnation and urgent calls for his release. The global community is urged to increase pressure on Israel to allow medical aid and healthcare workers to operate freely in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)