SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Kidnap 15 Medics and Civil Defense Personnel in Rafah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

8 Views

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office (GMO) reported on Tuesday, March 25, that Israeli Zionist forces kidnapped 15 medics and civil defense personnel in the southern city of Rafah.

“The Israeli occupation forces continue to commit crimes against the Palestinian people, which is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law,” said the GMO in a statement, quoting the Palestinian Information Center.

It was noted that the 15 emergency response personnel were abducted in Rafah while they were rescuing the wounded in western Rafah.

The GMO held the Israeli Zionist forces and the United States government accountable for the safety of the personnel and called the escalation a “war crime that demands immediate accountability.”

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Raids in West Bank, Kill Two Palestinians

“The Israeli occupation is deliberately targeting medical workers and aid, which directly contradicts international agreements that guarantee their safety,” it said.

The GMO also urged the international community, the United Nations, the International Red Cross Committee, and human rights organizations to take immediate action to ensure the release of the detainees.

Earlier this past weekend, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli Zionist forces targeted and besieged several medics in Rafah.

On March 18, Israeli Zionist forces launched a surprise airstrike in the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 800 people, injuring over 1,600 others, and destroying a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. []

Also Read: Israel Rejects Most Humanitarian Aid Efforts to Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAccountability aid Civil Defense emergency response Gaza Humanitarian Law International Committee of the Red Cross international community Israeli forces kidnapping Medical workers Medics rafah United Nations war crime

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Raids in West Bank, Kill Two Palestinians

  • 33 minutes ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Calls for Immediate Action to Stop Israeli Brutality in Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Rejects Most Humanitarian Aid Efforts to Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kidnap 15 Medics and Civil Defense Personnel in Rafah

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Australian Parliament Member Breaks Down While Speaking on Gaza’s Suffering

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Refuses Rescue Operation for Trapped Palestinian Paramedics in Rafah

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Alliance Lists Five Demands in Support of Palestine

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 14:57 WIB
America

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israel Provides Rehabilitation for 16,000 Soldiers Since October 2023

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 09:28 WIB
Copenhagen City (photo: live the world)
Europe

Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us