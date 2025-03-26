Israeli Forces Kidnap 15 Medics and Civil Defense Personnel in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Government Media Office (GMO) reported on Tuesday, March 25, that Israeli Zionist forces kidnapped 15 medics and civil defense personnel in the southern city of Rafah.

“The Israeli occupation forces continue to commit crimes against the Palestinian people, which is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law,” said the GMO in a statement, quoting the Palestinian Information Center.

It was noted that the 15 emergency response personnel were abducted in Rafah while they were rescuing the wounded in western Rafah.

The GMO held the Israeli Zionist forces and the United States government accountable for the safety of the personnel and called the escalation a “war crime that demands immediate accountability.”

“The Israeli occupation is deliberately targeting medical workers and aid, which directly contradicts international agreements that guarantee their safety,” it said.

The GMO also urged the international community, the United Nations, the International Red Cross Committee, and human rights organizations to take immediate action to ensure the release of the detainees.

Earlier this past weekend, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that Israeli Zionist forces targeted and besieged several medics in Rafah.

On March 18, Israeli Zionist forces launched a surprise airstrike in the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 800 people, injuring over 1,600 others, and destroying a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that had been in place since January. []

