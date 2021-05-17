Update from Gaza: 192 Martyrs, Including 58 Children

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military launched another series of air raids on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, hours after Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said attacks on the Palestinian enclave would continue “in full force”.

Explosions rocked Gaza City from north to south in a bombardment that was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than the air raids that killed at least 42 Palestinians and wounded dozens more on Sunday, as quoted from Al jazeera.

Earlier, Hamas fired rockets towards the Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Beershaba.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago.

Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence but failed to agree even a joint statement of concern.

China said it was the United States that obstructed the council from speaking “with one voice”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)