UNSC Urges Taliban to Change Policies on Afghanistan’s Women’s Rights

Afghan female students react to the ban of the Taliban university in Kabul, Afghanistan in December 2022. (Image: doc. AA)

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council (UNSC) urged the Taliban in Afghanistan to change policies and practices that further exclude women from public life on Tuesday.

The 15-member council expressed deep concern in a statement that the Taliban had suspended access to universities for women and girls, Anadolu Agency reported.

It condemns the suspension of schooling above sixth grade for Afghan girls and demands the full, equal and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

The council urged the Taliban to reopen schools and swiftly reverse policies and practices, which “represent an increasing erosion” of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Expressing deep concern about reports that the Taliban had banned female employees of NGOs and international organizations from going to work, the council said this would have a significant and direct impact on humanitarian operations in the country.

Ministry of Economy Spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib on Saturday said female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some did not comply with the government’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

According to the Taliban Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the girls had not followed instructions including the proper dress code. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)