UNRWA Threatened to Stop Operating

Gaza, MINA – Operational Director of the United Nations Agency for Recovery and Employment for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) in Gaza, Palestine, Matthias Schmale warned the agency might take a difficult decision in April.

That is because UNWRA has a budget deficit of US$ 1 billion this year.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted by MINA on Tuesday, Schmale revealed that UNRWA was experiencing the “worst” financial crisis to date.

He explained the annual budget needed by UNWRA to provide the right services in its operational area was around US $ 1.4 billion.

“There are annual pledges from donor countries of 400 million dollars,” he explained. He noted basic services can continue until the end of April and if all appointments are paid, services can continue until May.

UNRWA is faced with an increase in demand for services due to the growing number of registered Palestinian refugees, the level of vulnerability and worsening poverty.

UNWRA’s operational costs are almost entirely derived from voluntary contributions and insufficient financial support to offset growing needs. As a result, the UNRWA program budget, experienced shortages in running its main services. (T/RE)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)