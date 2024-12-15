UNRWA Suspends Its Operations in Jenin Refugee Camp

Gaza, MINA – UNRWA announced on Saturday the suspension of its operations in Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank due to the ongoing security tension for the tenth day in a row in the city of Jenin and its camp.

UNRWA’s decision came hours after the assassination of the resistance commander, Yazid Ja’aysa, at the hands of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security during its raid on Jenin refugee camp, where armed clashes and confrontations have been taking place between the PA forces and resistance fighters, Palinfo reported.

The Director of UNRWA in the West Bank, Roland Friedrich, confirmed, on his account on X, the suspension of UNRWA’s services in Jenin camp because of “the ongoing Palestinian security forces’ operation there and the exchange of fire with Palestinian militants,” as he put it.

“Reports show that the number of victims is increasing there, including passersby,” he added.

Friedrich called on all parties to respect the basic principles of the international law, which guarantee civilians’ security and safety and their right to obtain basic services.

The Jenin camp has been witnessing violent clashes since 4:00 a.m. Saturday, after a large force of the PA security stormed it from three main axes, with snipers stationed on rooftops of some buildings. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)