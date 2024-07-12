UNRWA: Gaza on the Verge of Losing an Entire Generation of Children

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said the Gaza Strip is on the verge of losing an entire generation of children due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7, 2023.

Director of Communications at UNRWA, Juliette Touma, explained in a post on X that more than 600,000 children in Gaza have not been able to go to school since the Israeli war began in October, WAFA reported.

She pointed to the closure of a large number of schools and the transformation of UNRWA schools into shelters for internally displaced people.

“This means that if this war continues, we will face the risk of losing an entire generation of children.”

The relief agency’s Director of Communications called for a ceasefire for the sake of children in Gaza. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)