UNOCHA: In 2023, Israel Kills 167 Palestinians

Jerusalem, MINA – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in a report that Israeli occupation forces have killed 167 Palestinians, including children in the occupied West Bank throughout 2023.

The figure surpasses the total number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces in 2022 which amounts to 155, the Middle East Monitor reported Sunday.

Apart from Israeli soldiers, Jewish settlers also shot and killed Palestinians.

UNOCHA also named 276 Palestinians, including 60 children, injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

Additionally in the first six months of 2023, the UN recorded 591 settler-related incidents resulting in Palestinian casualties and property damage.

UNOCHA added that the Israeli occupation authorities destroyed, confiscated or forced people to demolish 56 buildings in East Jerusalem and Area C of the West Bank, citing a lack of permits. As a result, 23 Palestinians, including 12 children, fled. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)