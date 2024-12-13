Select Language

One Israeli Settler Killed in Shooting Attack South of Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – An Israeli settler was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting attack early Thursday near the Barrier Tunnel between Bethlehem and Jerusalem, Palinfo reported.

The Israeli occupation army radio reported that at least one gunman targeted a bus carrying settlers on Road No. 60, while en route from the Gush Etzion gathering to Jerusalem, leaving four settlers wounded, one seriously and the rest with moderate to serious injuries.

One of the injured was later pronounced dead from severe wounds caused by broken glass.

The Israeli ambulance service said the bus was hit with more than 22 bullets.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) blocked the road to the Barrier Tunnel in both directions and began searching and combing for the attackers in the area located between Jerusalem and northern Bethlehem.

Local sources reported that IOF imposed tight security in the city of Bethlehem. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

