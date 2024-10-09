Imaam Yakhsyallah Explains Relationship between Grand Mosque and Aqsa Mosque

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur explained the close relationship between the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque in the perspective of studying the first verse of Surah Al-Isra.

“The Isra’ Mi’raj event is a proof of the greatness of Allah and is proof of His power and authority, the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam traveled from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque in a short time,” he said while giving a sermon at the Mabit event commemorating a year of Taufanul Aqsa at the At-Taqwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday night.

Imaam Yakhsyallah emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine are places where the Prophets were sent. Furthermore, the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam became the leader of all the Prophets. This also shows the position of the Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu alaihi Wasallam as a leader and role model for all mankind.

The Isra Mi’raj event also tests human faith. The infidels reject it, while the Muslims accept it. While for those whose faith is weak, they doubt it.

He also reminded that reading Surah Al-Isra is a recommended sunnah, which can help strengthen faith.

In his explanation, Imaam Yakhsyallah described how Allah glorified Himself through the event, and emphasized that there is no God but Allah.

He ended the sermon by encouraging Muslims to continue to believe and understand the meaning contained in the Isra Miraj event as part of the profound teachings of Islam. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)