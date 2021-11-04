UNICEF: Violence in Yemen Rises, Eight Children Die

New York, MINA – At least 8 children have died and been injured as a result of the escalating violent conflict in Yemen in the past five days.

“More than 10,000 children have been killed or maimed since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015 or the equivalent of four children every day,” UNICEF said in a press release on Wednesday.

UNICEF even estimates that the actual figure is likely to be much higher. Eleven children have been killed or maimed in Marib in the past month alone.

“Every time the conflict in Yemen flares up and violence escalates, it is the children who have to pay the heaviest price,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “The family is torn apart by the horrific violence. Children cannot and must not continue to be victims of this conflict.”

Attacks against civilians, including children and civilian objects can violate international humanitarian law. UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, prioritize the safety and well-being of children and stop attacks on civilian infrastructure and in densely populated areas.

The latest wave of violence is exacerbating the situation in Yemen. An estimated 1.7 million children became internally displaced, more than 2 million children dropped out of school.

Meanwhile, nearly 2.3 million children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition. About 8.5 million children do not have access to clean water, sanitation or hygiene. (T/RE1)

