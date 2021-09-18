UNHCR Finds Room for Discussion with Afghanistan

Islamabad, MINA – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi said on Friday, he found room for discussion and space for involvement in human rights issues, including the rights of women and minorities in Afghanistan.

“There is room for discussion and engagement on this issue,” Grandi told reporters at a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, after his visit to Afghanistan.

He said he had discussed the matter with various Taliban authorities. Channel News Asia reported.

With increasing reports of human rights and civil rights violations, various groups and countries have urged international agencies to cooperate with the Taliban.

Grandi also called on the international community to continue to be involved in saving Afghanistan from disaster, and to save the region from instability. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)