UNHCR Demands Commitment from International Partners to Assist Rohingya

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called for a renewed commitment from international partners to assist the Rohingya people amid worsening security in Myanmar and ongoing funding challenges.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the UNHCR emphasized that the immediate priority is to safeguard the lives of Rohingya refugees.

As the world marks the seventh anniversary of the mass exodus of Rohingya refugees, the UN Refugee Agency has urged for support and protection for nearly one million Rohingya currently residing in Bangladesh and called for efforts to find a resolution to end their suffering.

“We urge the international community to maintain its solidarity through consistent financial support so that Rohingya refugees can eventually return to Myanmar with security, dignity, and full rights,” stated UNHCR Spokesperson Babar Baloch during a daily briefing in Geneva commemorating the crisis’s anniversary.

The spokesperson highlighted the urgent need for aid to help build a future for the refugees, noting that 52% of them are under 18 years old, with many born in exile or spending their early years in refugee camps.

“In 2024, humanitarian agencies are seeking $852 million to assist an estimated 1.35 million people, including both Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis in neighboring communities. However, this appeal remains significantly underfunded,” he added.

The funding shortfall is severely affecting humanitarian efforts, impacting both refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh.

As a result, food ratios have been cut in the first half of 2024. Health centers are facing shortages of medical personnel, specialized equipment, and medicines. Water quality has deteriorated, leading to increases in cholera and hepatitis. Opportunities for vocational training and income generation have also been diminished. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)