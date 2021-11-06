UNGA Approves Resolutions on Palestinian Right to Self-Determination

New York, MINA – The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Friday approved a draft resolution on the right of the Palestinian people to self‑determination.

The draft resolution was approved by a recorded vote of 158 in favor, to 6 against (Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, United States) with 10 abstentions (Australia, Cameroon, Guatemala, Honduras, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Solomon Islands, Togo, Tonga). The representative of Egypt, introducing the draft on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), stressed that all States have the right to live in peace within internationally recognized borders, Wafa reported.

By the text, the UNGA would reaffirm the right of the Palestinian people to an independent State, urging all States and specialized United Nations agencies and organizations to support them in the early realization of the right to self‑determination.

Before the vote, Israel’s representative said the draft goes beyond the Third Committee’s purview and his delegation would therefore vote against it. He invited Member States to consider other approaches to resolving the question of Palestine, as traditional ones do not work.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates commended the draft resolution, and said the overwhelming vote in favor of this resolution constitutes an international response to all Israeli practices and crimes and affirm the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over the land of the State of Palestine, where they must exercise their right to self-determination.

The Ministry urged the member states of the United Nations to assume their responsibilities to protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, and to take practical measures to dismantle the Israeli apartheid regime.