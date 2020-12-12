UNGA Adopts Six Resolutions Supporting Palestine

Now York, MINA – The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday night adopted six resolutions supporting Palestine by a majority of votes. Wafa reported.

The first resolution on providing assistance to Palestinian refugees received support from 169 countries, 7 abstained, while only two countries refused, namely Israel and the United States.

Meanwhile, the second resolution on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) received a majority of votes by 162 countries, objected by four countries (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands and the US), and nine countries abstained.

The third resolution regarding the property and income of Palestinian refugees with the support of 160 countries, objected to five countries (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Nauru and the US) and 12 abstentions.

While the fourth resolution on Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including Jerusalem, Al-Sharqiya and the occupied Syrian Golan has the support of 150 countries and objections from seven countries (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Nauru and the US), and 17 the country abstained from voting.

The fifth resolution on Israeli practices that violate the human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, received a majority of votes with 147 countries and objections to 10 countries (Australia, Canada, Guatemala, Hungary, Israel, Liberia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea and the US) and 16 abstentions.

Meanwhile, the last resolution on the work of a special committee to investigate Israeli practices that violate the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arab residents in the occupied territories has the support of 76 countries, objections from 14 countries, and 83 countries abstained from the vote.

Earlier, President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir said that despite efforts to erode the principle of a two-state solution, this option is the only way to achieve peace between Palestine and Israel.

Volkan said the United Nations had established the principle of a two-state solution as the foundation for peace in the region since 1947.

“The two-state solution recognized by Resolution 281 is the only premise for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Palestine and Israel by providing security and prosperity for all,” Volkan said while addressing the legislative committee on the rights of the Palestinian people, such as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA), Wednesday (2/12)

He also sharply criticized the attempts to change the status of Jerusalem, the threat of annexation and the inhuman blockade on Gaza that illustrates part of a recurring pattern that severely limits the basic rights and freedoms of the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)