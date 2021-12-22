UN: Violence in West Bank Could Undermine Ceasefire in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland warned on Tuesday that violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank could lead to disruption of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Wennesland expressed concern about recent developments in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the deteriorating security situation during his briefing at the UN Security Council.

He said clashes, attacks, military operations and massive violence from Jewish settlers continue as Palestinian militant factions call for increased confrontation with Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Continued unilateral measures – including the progress of Israeli settlements, evictions, and demolitions – and the severe fiscal and economic crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) further exacerbate the situation and undermine the PA’s institutional stability,” Wennesland said.

“If left unchecked, I fear that not only will the situation in the West Bank worsen, but this dynamic could also have an impact on the security situation in Gaza and undermine the cessation of hostilities that has been in place since May 2021,” he added.

The UN Coordinator urged all parties to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions and restore calm.

Twelve Palestinians, including a woman and four children, have been killed by Israeli security forces across Palestine since September 29, while 306 others have been injured.

In Israel, two civilians were killed and 39 Israelis were injured by Palestinians in clashes, shootings, stabbings and ramming attacks, the official said.

The last confrontation between Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza and Israel occurred in May, in which more than 230 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured, in the worst wave of violence in years.

Thirteen Israelis were also killed in Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)