UN Still Commit on Two-State Solution After Trump’s Peace Plan

Washington, MINA – the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has staunchly defended an international consensus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday after the US President Donald Trump announced his very controversial peace plan.

“The position of the United Nations on a two-state solution has been determined, throughout the year, by the resolution of the Security Council and relevant General Assembly at the Secretariat bound,” Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Guterres stated “The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve conflicts based on UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realize the vision of two states, Israel and Palestine who live side by side peacefully and safely in border recognition, based on lines pre-1967. ”

The comments contradict Trump’s plan to strongly distance himself from international consensus on the conflict, deny the right of Palestinian refugees to return and severely shrink their borders in the West Bank, while legitimizing illegal Israeli settlements according to international law.

The plan gave Israel almost all its demands, while ignoring many important aspects demanded by Palestinians.

Trump’s unilateral statement reinforces Israel that “Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided capital.”

Thousands of people rallied in Gaza, the West Bank and Jordan against Trump’s proposal. They shouted opposition to the US plan, which has been widely rejected by Palestinians.

Trump released via Twitter a copy of the conceptual map for a two-state solution that encompasses the greatly diminished Palestinian territory in the West Bank, which also includes 15 Israeli Enclave Communities linked by Israeli access roads that penetrate the Palestinian territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)