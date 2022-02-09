UN Secretary General Wants Israel to End Occupation on Palestine

New York, MINA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he wanted the Palestinian-Israeli issue to be resolved with an end to the occupation and a two-state solution and warned that “time is running out”.

“We cannot forget the long-sought goal of ending the occupation and realizing a two-state solution,” Antonio Guterres said at a meeting of the Committee on the Implementation of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People on Tuesday, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Guterres said the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, continued to pose “significant challenges” to international peace and security.

“The promise of an independent Palestinian state remains unfulfilled. Political, economic and security conditions throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territories are deteriorating as Palestinians experience high levels of dispossession, violence and insecurity,” Guterres said.

He urged all parties to take concrete steps, which he said would allow a return to the path of meaningful negotiations and a just and lasting peace.

The solution should focus on efforts to end the occupation in line with UN resolutions, international laws and agreements.

“The aim remains two states Israel and the State of Palestine which are independent, democratic, side by side, viable and sovereign, living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, based on pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the common capital. from both states. There is no plan B,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)