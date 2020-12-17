UN Passes Resolution of Palestine Self-Determination

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The resolution passed at the UN headquarters in New York, United States, was supported by 168 votes, five rejected and 10 abstained. Wafa reported.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki expressed his gratitude to the countries that supported the resolution.

He called on the international system to find mechanisms to implement its obligations and resolutions to protect the rights of all people in order to maintain international peace and security.

Malki also called on the UN member states to assume their responsibility to protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and to take practical action against the Israeli occupation as well as the rogue states that promote its violations and crimes.

The resolution emphasizes the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to the independence of the Palestinian state, and calls for the importance of ending the Israeli occupation of Palestine that began in 1967.

In addition, the resolution also calls for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace settlement between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, based on a two-state solution.

The resolution is included in one of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian resolutions passed by the UN General Assembly each year, which the Israeli mission has long considered as proof that the UN is biased as an international forum. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)