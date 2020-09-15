UN: Jerusalem’s Status Determined By Final Negotiations

New York, MINA – The United Nations (UN) said the status of Jerusalem would be determined at the final negotiations, while affirming its support for a two-state solution.

It was conveyed in a press conference by the spokesman for the Secretary General (Secretary General) of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, via a video conference with journalists at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN spokesman responded to journalists’ questions about the Secretary General’s position on Kosovo’s and Serbia’s plans to move their embassies to Jerusalem, Quds Press reported.

The United Nations is awaiting the final decision on the stage of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, which began with the Madrid Peace Conference in 1991 and Oslo 1993.

Responding to the normalization agreement between Bahrain and the UAE with Israel, he added, “The UN Secretary General hopes to help create more opportunities for regional cooperation.”

He continued, “The Secretary General hopes that the Israeli and Palestinian leaders will be involved again in negotiations to achieve the formation of two states.”

The signing ceremony for the two agreements is scheduled to take place in Tuesday at the White House, in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Latif Al-Zayani.

The Palestinian Authority and factions expressed their rejection of this normalization, accusing it of “the stab in the back of the Palestinian cause.” (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)