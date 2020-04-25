UN, EU Warn Israel Against Annexation of West Bank

New York, MINA – The United Nations and European Union warn Israel not to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The UN special envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, said Thursday that such an action would be a “devastating blow” to the peace plan of an internationally supported two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borell also said Thursday that annexing the Palestinian territories would constitute a serious violation of international law, thus quoted from Al Jazeera on Saturday, April 25.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement that included a clause on plans to annex (parts of the West Bank), including Israeli settlements, starting on July 1.

Reporting from the United Nations, James Bays from Al Jazeera said the formation of a government in Israel had made the annexation issue a focus.

In a video briefing with the UN Security Council, Mladenov warned that the dangerous prospect of annexation by Israel from parts of the occupied West Bank is an increasing threat, and said such a move would violate international law.

The UN envoy said the annexation would also be a devastating blow to the two-state solution, close the door to renewed negotiations, and threaten efforts to advance regional peace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)