Select Language

Latest
13 hours agoAsian Countries Top List of Pilgrims to Makkah
13 hours agoPalestinian Presidency: Israeli Intentions on Land Registration a Challenge to ICC
1 days agoUN Dispatches Aid in a Bid to Help War-Weary Syria
2 days agoNGO: Israel has Banned 8.000 Palestinians from Travelling Aboard Since 2014
2 days agoDramatic “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse is a First for Saudi Arabia
Middle East

UN Dispatches Aid in a Bid to Help War-Weary Syria

Syrian children are seen at a refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon on 21 March, 2017 [Ratib Al Safadi/Anadolu Agency]

New York, MINA – The United Nations on Friday dispatched 46 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib, a northwestern Syrian province torn by the years-long civil war, Anadolu Agency reports.

The trucks passed through the Cilvegozu border gate in southern Turkey, with the aid to be distributed to residents in urban areas of Idlib, as well as the surrounding countryside.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018. The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.(T/R04/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news