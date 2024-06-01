UN Chief Encourages to Seize Opportunity for Ceasefire in Gaza after Biden’s Announcement

New York, MINA – The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed a roadmap Friday for a cease-fire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip announced by US President Joe Biden.

“We have witnessed too much suffering & destruction in Gaza. It’s time to stop. I welcome US President Joe Biden’s initiative and encourage all parties to seize this opportunity for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, guaranteed unhindered humanitarian access and ultimately a durable peace in the Middle East,” Antonio Guterres wrote on X.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric earlier told Anadolu in a statement that Guterres “strongly hopes” Biden’s proposal would lead to a “lasting peace.”

“For months the Secretary-General has been pushing for a ceasefire, full and unfettered humanitarian access, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza,” said Dujarric.

Biden said earlier that Israel presented the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, with a three-phase deal that would end hostilities in the besieged Gaza Strip and secure the release of hostages held in the coastal enclave.

The US president appealed to Hamas to accept the deal and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stave off pressure from members of his governing coalition who are opposed to the plan.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught nearly eight months ago. The majority of those killed have been women and children, with more than 82,000 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)