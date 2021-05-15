UN: 10,000 Gazans Fleeing As A Result of Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – The UN says it is estimated that around 10,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in Gaza due to continuous Israeli attacks on the territory.

They took shelter in schools in northern Gaza to avoid Israeli artillery fire, according to Al Jazeera on Saturday.

Israel continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery shells until Saturday.

At least 139 martyrs, including 39 children, while 950 injured victims.

Meanwhile, the Islamic resistance movement in Gaza, Hamas fired another barrage of rockets at Israel, hitting the town of Ashdod on Saturday morning.

At least nine people in Israel also died. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)