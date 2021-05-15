Select Language

Latest
54 min. agoUN: 10,000 Gazans Fleeing As A Result of Israeli Attacks
1 hours agoDeath Toll in Gaza Rises to 139 Martyrs, 950 Injured
13 hours agoUpdate from Gaza: 122 Martyr, Including 31 Children and 20 Women
14 hours agoThousands of Jordanians March to the Border with Palestine in a Show of Support
14 hours agoFenerbahce's Ozil Sends Eid Message to Palestinians
Slideshow

UN: 10,000 Gazans Fleeing As A Result of Israeli Attacks

Photo: UNA
photo: ilustration

Gaza, MINA – The UN says it is estimated that around 10,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in Gaza due to continuous Israeli attacks on the territory.

They took shelter in schools in northern Gaza to avoid Israeli artillery fire, according to Al Jazeera on Saturday.

Israel continued to bombard the Gaza Strip with air strikes and artillery shells until Saturday.

At least 139 martyrs, including 39 children, while 950 injured victims.

Meanwhile, the Islamic resistance movement in Gaza, Hamas fired another barrage of rockets at Israel, hitting the town of Ashdod on Saturday morning.

At least nine people in Israel also died. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news