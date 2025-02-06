SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UK Opposes Relocation of Palestinian Citizens from Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Palestinians Return to di Gaza (photo: Quds Press)
London, MINA – The UK government will oppose any efforts to relocate Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Arab countries.

“There must be no forced relocation of Palestinians, nor a reduction in the territory of Gaza,” said UK Minister for Development at the Foreign Office, Anneliese Dodds, as reported by Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

She told Parliament that Palestinians must determine the future of Gaza.

“Britain is clear that we must pursue a negotiated two-state solution, with a sovereign Palestinian state that includes the West Bank and Gaza, alongside a secure and protected Israel, with Jerusalem as a shared capital,” she added.

Also Read: Worldwide Reject Trump’s Announcement to Take Control of Gaza

Dodds emphasized that the UK government’s priority remains ensuring that the fragile ceasefire holds, all hostages are freed, much-needed aid reaches Gaza, and a path to sustainable peace is genuinely rebuilt.

At a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (February 4) evening, President Donald Trump stated that the United States would take control of Gaza after relocating more than two million Palestinians elsewhere. []

Also Read: Netanyahu’s Visit to the US is an Insult to International Justice

