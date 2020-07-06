UAE Targets 200 Mosque Imams from Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have collaborated in sending Imams of mosque. So far, there are 13 imams from Indonesia at mosques in the UAE.

Moreover, the UAE is targeting 200 imams from Indonesia serving there.

“Our target is that there will be 200 mosque imams from Indonesia in the UAE in the next three years,” said the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Abdullah Abdullah Obeid Al Dhaheri told Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi at the Ministry of Religion Office, Jakarta on Monday (July 6), as quoted from the official website of kemenag.go.id.

“The UAE is currently conducting interviews with prospective mosque imams,” he added.

The cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE is also involved in the development of e-learning madrassas.

The UAE ambassador said there had been a preliminary agreement. He hopes that in the near future there will be a project agreement which is currently under discussion.

“Hopefully, it can be completed in the next few weeks,” he said.

The UAE will also build the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi in Solo, Central Java.

Abdullah Salem explained that the agreement with the consultant had been made. The communication process with the designer runs intensively so that it can be completed immediately.

“We hope that the groundbreaking can be done soon,” the UAE Ambassador told the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)