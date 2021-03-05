Indonesia-UAE Agree on Defense Industry Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s PT. Pindad and Caracal International LLC, a company from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have agreed on a cooperation agreement in the defense industry.

The agreement was signed by the President Director of PT. Pindad, Abraham Mose and CEO of Caracal International LLC, Hamad Salem Al Ameri during the Indonesia-Emirates Amazing Week (IEAW) Business Forum on Friday, March 5.

The Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazroueib anf The Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto also witnessed the signing of the cooperation agreement.

The industrial cooperation agreement aims to regulate the roles and responsibilities of each in the realization of a mutually agreed production project.

There are several areas of cooperation that will be further agreed upon through separate agreements, including production, assembly, quality assurance, and service and after-sales service.

“From the first, I wanted Caracal and PT. Pindad can plan and cooperation commitment into an agreement. Alhamdulillah, it has finally been achieved and it has been signed at the IEAW 2021 Business Forum,”explained the Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, Husin Bagis.

Husin hopes that, with the signing of agreement, the two companies will have a stronger basis for establishing business cooperation that benefits both parties.

IEAW 2021 activities are organized by the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and has been held on 1-7 March 2021 in Jakarta, Bandung, and Solo. (T/RE1)

