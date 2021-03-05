Pertamina Indonesia Obtains Certainty of LPG Supply from ADNOC

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian state’s comoany PT. Pertamina has received assurance of LPG and sulfur supplies from a company from the United Arab Emirates (UEA) ADNOC.

The assurance is stated in the sales confirmation agreement signed by both parties during the Indonesia-Emirates Amazing Week (IEAW) Business Forum on Friday, March 5.

IEAW is organized by the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) Abu Dhabi in order to boost economic cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE in various fields, including the oil and gas industry.

The collaboration was signed by ADNOC Senior President International Relations Salem Raheb Al Meheiri and Vice President Trading & Other Business Sub Holding Commercial & Trading PT Pertamina (Persero) Maya Kusmaya.

The Indoneaian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan and UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazroueib also witnessing the signed cooperation agreement.

The Indonesian Ambassador to the IEA Husin Bagis positively welcomed the signing of the cooperation.

“From the Indonesian Embassy, ​​we hope that the realization of this cooperation in the field of LPG and Sulfur supply can open up opportunities for other collaborations such as petrochemicals and other downstream industries,” he said.

Husin hopes that the cooperation between the two National Oil Companies (NOC) will strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries, which is true.

Meanwhile Hasto Wibowo conveyed that the need for national LPG imports reached six million tons per year.

“With this agreement, it is hoped that Pertamina can expand supply sources and maintain supply stability as well as open more strategic collaborations for the petrochemical business development plan,” he said.

The data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources shows that the national demand for LPG will continue to increase, including to 8.30 million tonnes in 2022, 9.12 million tonnes in 2023, to 10.01 million tonnes in 2024.

In addition, Salem Raheb Al Meheiri also said that the signing of a sales agreement with Pertamina this time would further strengthen ADNOC’s position as an important energy supplier for developing Asian economic growth.

The Indonesia-Emirates Amazing Week 2021 activity is carried out to optimize the visit of the PEA Minister of Energy and Infrastructure who will witness the Groundbreaking of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo, Central Java on Saturday.

Various business meeting activities were carried out to fill a series of activities carried out since March 1, 2021. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)