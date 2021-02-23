Sheikh Zayed Mosque Replica in Solo to Begin Construction

Abu Dhabi, MINA – Groundbreaking for the construction of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Replica in Solo, Central Java, will be held at the peak of the Indonesia-Emirates Amazing Week 2021 (IEAW) event.

The Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Husin Bagis said Monday that IEAW 2021 will be held on March 1-8 in Jakarta, Bandung, Solo, and Surabaya.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Replica is a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed for Indonesia which was delivered during his visit in 2019.

Ambassador Husin also conveyed, to take advantage of the momentum of the inauguration of the construction of the mosque, efforts to encourage Government to Government (G to G) and Business to Business (B to B) cooperation are continued.

IEAW is an initiative of the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi as an effort to increase cooperation in various fields between Indonesia and the UAE.

Husin Bagis conveyed that the Indonesian Embassy in Abu Dhabi continues to actively carry out activities that are expected to strengthen social, environmental, religious and economic cooperation.

“The pandemic condition urges us to continue to actively make various breakthroughs and innovations,” he said. (T/RE1)

