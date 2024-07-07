Tourist Visits to Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo Increases during School Holidays (photo: Solopos)

Surakarta, MINA – The Operational Director of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Munajat, mentioned on Sunday that there was an increase in visitor numbers by 10-15 percent compared to normal days.

“During school holidays, the number of visitors equals that of weekends, averaging around 15,000 visitors per day,” said Munajat, as reported by Republika online.

Despite being busier than usual, he noted that there were no restrictions inside the mosque.

“It’s more about maintaining order, because during Eid al-Adha, for example, there were incidents of pickpocketing. We have increased our surveillance from the security side,” he said.

Scheduled security personnel conduct patrols to prevent criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the programs organized by the mosque’s management during school holidays remain similar to those on regular days, including study sessions before and after prayer times.

“The difference now is that more people are participating in these study sessions,” he added.

Additionally, during this school holiday period, they also conducted training activities involving students and university students.

“This is a trial run for us, but surprisingly, there has been a lot of interest, and the participant slots are quickly filled,” he said.

Some of the training sessions offered include barista training, Javanese manuscript reading, website development, audio recording and editing, Zotero, and basic public speaking. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)