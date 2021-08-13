Indonesian Ministry of Religion Opens Selection of Mosque Imams for UAE

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Religion has again opened the selection of mosque imams from Indonesia to be placed in the United Arab Emirates. The selection process will be held virtually on August 25-27 2021.

“The Ministry of Religion has again carried out the selection of mosque imams to be assigned to the United Arab Emirates. The implementation is virtual. We will recruit more imam candidates from all over Indonesia,” said Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion Kamaruddin Amin in a written statement in Jakarta on Friday.

Kamaruddin said sending mosque imams to the United Arab Emirates is a strategic part of the bilateral cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates. The imams of this mosque will also serve as ambassadors for Indonesia in the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Director of Islamic Information at the Ministry of Religion, Syamsul Bahri, said that the imam of a mosque from Indonesia was in demand because he believed in Ahlus Sunnah wal Jama’ah. This is an added value in addition to the ability to read the Koran.

“Indonesia has the largest number of Muslims in the world. Indonesia has many Islamic educational institutions. The Muslims are moderate, behave in a noble manner, understand the Ahlus Sunnah wal Jama’ah and the way of thinking is wasathiyah (moderate),” said Syamsul. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)