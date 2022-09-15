UAE Foreign Minister Arrives Tel Aviv in Official Visit

Tel Aviv, MINA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in Tel Aviv on for an official visit to Israel, according to the official UAE news agency WAM.

During his meeting with senior Israeli officials, a number of files of shared interest, linked to bilateral relations between the two sides, and the opportunities for Emirati-Israeli cooperation and partnership, Days of Palestine reported.

Noting that the visit, which would last for several days and coincide with the passing of two years after the conclusion of the normalization deal between the UAE and “Israel,” is being accompanied by a high-ranking official economic delegation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)