Sudan Rejects the US Requests to Normalize Relations with Israel

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok told Pompeo that the transitional government has no mandate to cut ties with Israel

“Sudan’s transitional government has rejected requests from the United States (US) to normalize its relationship with Israel,”Sudan’s information minister and government spokesman said on Tuesday as quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

The decision came when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a rare visit to Sudan on Tuesday, Pompeo met Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Head of the Sovereign Council Abdul Fatah Alburahn.

Sudan’s Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salih explained in a press statement given that the transitional government in Sudan does not have a mandate to normalize relations with Israel.

“Regarding the US requests to normalize relations with Israel, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has made clear to the US minister that the current transitional government does not have the mandate to decide anything beyond its transitional agenda related to democratic transformation, the peace process and holding elections in 2022,” he said.

Hamdok also urged the US minister not to link Sudan’s removal from the US terrorist list with normalizing his relationship with Israel.

The statement said Hamdok and Pompeo also discussed Sudan’s transition and stability and civil protection in Darfur and other conflict areas in Sudan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)