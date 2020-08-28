Russia: Israel-UAE’s Normalization Is Not A Solution To Resolve the Problems In Middle East

Moskow, MINA – Russia’s envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya Tweeted said the United Arab Emirates-Israel full normalization agreement, which was mediated by the US is not a substitute for a complete and comprehensive solution to solving problems in the Middle East Region, including the Palestine issues.

“The Palestine issue has a regional dimension as reflected in the Arab Peace Initiative which is supported by the world community,” Tweeted said, as Wafa reported as quoted by MINA on Friday.

“Without such a historical settlement, it is impossible to build peace in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Middle East Quartet on Wednesday held a virtual meeting attended by representatives of Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

Vladimir Safronokov, the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for Middle East Peace said they had discussed the situation in the Palestinian-Israel settlement. Russia stressed the need to create conditions for holding direct Palestinian-Israel talks on the latest issues.

He also stressed that a stable and fair settlement must be reached in accordance with the two-state principle based on International Law, including resolutions by the United Nations Security Council and the General Assembly and the Arab Peace Initiative.

“In this regard, Russia’s stance is supported by the European Union and the United Nations,” he stressed. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)