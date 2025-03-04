SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

Military Humvee in jungle green or desert tan. Great for hauling cargo, artillery and soldiers.

Washington, MINA – The United States has temporarily halted all military aid to Ukraine following tensions between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decision came after a heated meeting at the White House, where Trump criticized Zelensky for not showing enough commitment to peace efforts with Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

White House officials stated that the suspension is temporary and will remain in place until Ukraine demonstrates genuine efforts toward a peace agreement.

Trump also criticized European leaders, accusing them of relying too much on the US to support Ukraine.

Also Read: Israeli Blockade of Gaza Aid during Ramadan as ‘Starvation Crime’: Egypt’s Al-Azhar

This marks a major shift in US foreign policy, which had previously provided strong backing to Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion. Since then, the US has provided $119 billion in aid, including $64 billion in military assistance. The temporary suspension has raised concerns among European allies and US officials about its impact on Ukraine’s defense capabilities and regional stability.

Additionally, the Trump administration is considering lifting sanctions on Russia as part of efforts to restore diplomatic relations. This move has sparked fears that Moscow could take advantage of the situation.

The decision to halt military aid also follows Trump’s request for compensation from Ukraine for past assistance, including demands for rare minerals and oil worth $500 billion.

However, Ukraine rejected the request, emphasizing the need for stronger security guarantees before reaching any agreement. []

Also Read: Tunisians Demand Accountability for Dual National who Served in Israeli Army

